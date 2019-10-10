President of Swiss Council of States hails development of cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Council of States of the Swiss Confederation Jean-René Fournier has praised the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan on the international

Noting that Switzerland supports the Silk Road project, Jean-René Fournier emphasized the important role of Azerbaijan in this regard. He also hailed the activities of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in Switzerland.

The sides exchanged views on the risks and threats to security, as well as the opportunities in the region.

Minister Mammadyarov emphasized the successful economic projects implemented by both countries, as well as the activity of Swiss companies on the Azerbaijani market. Noting the successful activity of more than 70 Swiss companies in Azerbaijan, FM Mammadyarov pointed to the wide potential for further expansion of mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two countries.

FM Mammadyarov highlighted the key foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, its settlement on the basis of the principles of international law, and respect to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan wihtin its internationally recognized borders. The minister also stressed the importance of the return of IDPs, who were expelled from their lands as a result of Armenian aggression, to their homes.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out the investments of Azerbaijan in Swiss market, as well as the Swiss investments in Azerbaijan, underlining the development of small and medium entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

