President of Swiss Council of States pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs
A delegation led by President of the Council of States of the Swiss Confederation Jean-René Fournier has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku to pay tribute to
Jean-René Fournier laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
The delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.
