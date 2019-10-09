Yandex metrika counter

President of Swiss Council of States pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

A delegation led by President of the Council of States of the Swiss Confederation Jean-René Fournier has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku to pay tribute to

Jean-René Fournier laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

