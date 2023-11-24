President of Tajikistan views “SPECA Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development” exhibition in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has viewed an exhibition called “SPECA Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development” held on Azerbaijan`s special initiative at the Baku Expo Center as part of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA week, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev informed the President of Tajikistan of the exhibition.

He noted that the exhibition was organized on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of SPECA. The stands at the exhibition feature samples of the products of state enterprises and private companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon familiarized himself with products manufactured by 33 companies under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, which are on display in the center of the Azerbaijan National Stand.

The alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, canned products, confectionery, dried fruits, dairy products, cosmetic products and handicrafts made by "ABAD" artists are showcased here.

Shahin Mustafayev informed the President of Tajikistan that 88 defense products produced in the ministry`s enterprises, including various types of firearms, melee weapons, mortars, ammunition of various calibers, unmanned aerial vehicles are displayed at the exhibition.

The President of Tajikistan also viewed the national stands of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Emomali Rahmon then signed an honorary guest book.

News.Az