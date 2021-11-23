Azerbaijani president receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors of several countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Gousal Azam Sarker.

Ambassador Gousal Azam Sarker hailed President Ilham Aliyev's wise policy in Azerbaijan's achievements in energy policy, which was founded by great leader Heydar Aliyev. He noted that during his tenure, the embassy will do its utmost to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state spoke with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined good political dialogue between the two countries within international organizations and commended Bangladesh for supporting the extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement until 2023.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan made great efforts to protect the interests of member countries, the fight against COVID-19 and the fair distribution of vaccines.

President Ilham Aliyev praised Bangladesh's support for Azerbaijan's just position on the liberation of Azerbaijani historical lands from Armenian occupation both within the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The head of state expressed his hope that the embassy would contribute to the development of relations and the definition of priorities for economic cooperation between the two countries during Gousal Azam Sarker’s diplomatic tenure.

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Gousal Azam Sarker, noted that his country attaches great importance to its relations with Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev then received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Azerbaijan Maria Elena Algabre.

Ambassador Maria Elena Algabre conveyed the greetings of Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the people of the Philippines to the head of state. She noted that the President of the Philippines wants to expand relations between the two countries.

The ambassador presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke with the ambassador.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of the Philippine President, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the people of the Philippines.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is also interested in expanding cooperation with the Philippines, including trade relations. The head of state thanked the Philippines for its support in extending Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement until 2023, and for Azerbaijan`s initiatives within the organization, especially the equitable distribution of vaccines. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan`s position as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement has always been to protect interests of the member countries and strengthen relations. Touching upon the bilateral ties, the head of state stressed the importance of intensifying ties in political and economic areas and establishing economic and trade relations, and expressed hope that during her tenure Maria Elena Algabre would contribute to the strengthening of relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador Maria Elena Algabre first congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the Victory Day and the restoration of territorial integrity, as well as the National Revival Day.

Maria Elena Algabre said that during her tenure she would spare no effort to develop political and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Philippines both in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as people-to-people contacts.

The ambassador touched upon the importance of an online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group and a special session of the UN General Assembly in response to COVID-19 held on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, and a resolution on COVID-19 and vaccines recently adopted by the UN General Assembly. Maria Elena Algabre also highlighted the successful model of economic development of Azerbaijan, noting that these achievements of the country are reflected in the reports of international organizations as a progressive example.

On the same day, President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Cambodia and Chile to Azerbaijan Kim Heng Meas and Rodrigo Arcos respectively.

The head of state had conversations with both ambassadors.

News.Az