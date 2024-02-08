President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus calls President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 8, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Ersin Tatar congratulated the head of state on his emphatic victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for the development of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Ersin Tatar for his congratulations.

During the telephone conversation, the sides touched upon the importance of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States and expressed confidence that that these relations would continue to expand in the future.

News.Az