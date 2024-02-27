President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus commemorates Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar has commemorated the victims of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

The President of Northern Cyprus noted that although 32 years have passed since the Khojaly genocide that was perpetrated on February 26, 1992, joint efforts have been made to never allow this act to be forgotten and demonstrate the world that the Turks are together.

President Ersin Tatar also drew attention to the fact that 613 Azerbaijanis, including the elderly, women and children were brutally killed by Armenian armed forces, with hundreds of people missing, and thousands of residents captured in the Khojaly massacre, which left a dark stain on the history of humanity and the world.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar mentioned that the injustices would be conveyed to the world with the support of the Turkic world and Türkiye.

