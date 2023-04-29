President of Türkiye thanks President Ilham Aliyev for houses foundations of which were laid in Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I am very grateful to my brother Ilham for the houses we laid the foundations of in Kahramanmaras a little while ago,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech at the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

Extending his appreciation to Azerbaijan for its support in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “The state and people of Azerbaijan have shown the true meaning of friendship and brotherhood during this period. The state of Azerbaijan will build a town consisting of a thousand houses, schools, mosques and other infrastructure facilities in Kahramanmaras province, where the earthquake occurred. This residential complex is to be built and put into use within a year.”

