President of UN General Assembly ends visit to Azerbaijan

President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi has completed his visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for Csaba Kőrösi at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and other officials.

