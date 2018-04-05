President of UN General Assembly session: Impossible to achieve development, when conflicts erupt everywhere

President of UN General Assembly session: Impossible to achieve development, when conflicts erupt everywhere

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It is impossible to achieve development, when conflicts erupt everywhere."

President of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak made the due statement at the conference of the foreign ministers of the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement that opened in Baku today.

According to him, sustainable development will have an impact to resolving conflicts, and it is also necessary to ensure investment flows to post-conflict countries.

"Today, the difference between the rich and the poor increases, people's calls for the cessation of wars go unnoticed, there is an invisible war, we need to unite to fight these challenges," Lajcak said.

News.Az

News.Az