President of UN General Assembly to visit Azerbaijan

The President of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly, Miroslav Lajcak, will arrive in Baku to take part in the Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference scheduled for April 5-6, the UN Office in Baku told APA.

Miroslav Lajcak is scheduled to address the opening session of the Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”.

Lajcak will also meet with Azerbaijani officials and representatives of the UN in the country.

Moreover, the president of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to deliver a lecture on the topic “Current state of multilateral cooperation” at ADA University.

Lajcak will be accompanied by Chef de Cabinet Frantisek Ruzicka, Senior Advisor Abdelghani Merabet and Adviser on communications Katharina Kandt.

