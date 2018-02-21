President of Uzbekistan may visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev may pay an official visit to Azerbaijan this spring.

According to CA-News, Azerbaijani ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyin Guliyev made the due statement at the Uzbek-Azerbaijani business forum in Tashkent.

The ambassador noted that it is too early to name the exact date of the visit:

"Most likely, the visit will take place this spring, at the end of May."

According to the Ambassador, during the visit the sides will discuss a wide range of issues, including in the oil and gas industry and agro-industrial complex, industry, construction materials, cooperation in the food industry.

The issue of increasing the frequency of direct flights between the two countries may also be resolved.

The diplomat added that the sides will discuss the strengthening of transport links within the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars corridor.

News.Az

