President of Uzbekistan receives Azerbaijan's FM

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, as part of the latter's working visit to Uzbekistan on January 24, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.az.

The sides discussed various aspects of fraternal, friendly, and strategic relations between the two countries, as well as emphasized the high potential of bilateral cooperation opportunities.

