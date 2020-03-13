President orders to allocate funds for additional gasification measures

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures for gasification of the Absheron, Khizi, Siyazan and Shabran districts.

ABC.AZ reports that the presidential order says:

1. The State Budget will allocate AZN 10.92 million ($6.42 million at the current exchange rate) to the State Oil Company (SOCAR) for further gasification of territorial units, including new residential areas (the list is attached) in the above-mentioned four districts.

2. The Ministry of Finance should undertake the financing procedure in the amount specified in Part 1 of this order.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked to resolve all issues arising from this order.

News.Az

