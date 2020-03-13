President orders to allocate funds for additional gasification measures
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures for gasification of the Absheron, Khizi, Siyazan and Shabran districts.
ABC.AZ reports that the presidential order says:
1. The State Budget will allocate AZN 10.92 million ($6.42 million at the current exchange rate) to the State Oil Company (SOCAR) for further gasification of territorial units, including new residential areas (the list is attached) in the above-mentioned four districts.
2. The Ministry of Finance should undertake the financing procedure in the amount specified in Part 1 of this order.
3. The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked to resolve all issues arising from this order.
