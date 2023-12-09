President: Our borders are open for friends and closed for those who want to do something harmful

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have a very stable political system, we have the very well based unity of our people, especially after liberating our occupied territories in the historical Victory. Our economic performance is successful. Our economy is self-sufficient, we do not depend on foreign loans. As I said, next year it will be 7% of GDP only. If you look at our hard currency reserves and foreign debt, you'll see that our hard currency is 10 times bigger than the debt. So, in other words, we can within one month level our foreign debt. Not many countries in the world can do this,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews channel, News.Az reports.

“The self-sufficient economy with good political connections, with major international actors and the political stability and unity in the country – all these factors demonstrate that internal risks we do not have. External, yes, but that will depend on the situation beyond our borders. We have war beyond our borders to the North, we have an unstable situation in the Middle East, we have potential tensions in the neighborhood. So, it could be a potential risk for Azerbaijan. For that purpose, we need to pay more attention to the protection of our borders, but our borders are open for friends and closed for those who want to do something harmful,” the President of Azerbaijan noted.

News.Az