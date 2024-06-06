President: Our relations with Kyrgyzstan are based on brotherhood
“Our relations with Kyrgyzstan are based on brotherhood. During my state visit to Kyrgyzstan, very important decisions were made. We are cooperating on a very large scale now,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states.“You know that the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Investment Fund has been established. On his own initiative, the President of Kyrgyzstan supported the construction of a school in Aghdam district, and we laid its foundation together last month. All this is a manifestation of brotherhood,” the head of state added.