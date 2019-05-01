President: Over past 15 years there has been no other country in the world that would develop like Azerbaijan in economic terms

Over the past 15 years, there has been no other country in the world that would develop like Azerbaijan in economic terms, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the first quarter of 2019 and future tasks, AZERTAC reports.

“In January this year, when discussing the results of 2018, I expressed my confidence that 2019 would be successful for our country. After last year’s presidential election, we entered a new stage of reforms. In the run-up to the presidential election, reforms were announced and very serious steps were taken to implement them in a focused manner. Preparatory work was carried out,” the head of state said.

“The social and economic results achieved in the first quarter of this year show that we are on the right path and there is no alternative to reforms. In recent years, reforms have been carried out at various stages, and our country developed as a result of that. In the past 15 years, there has been no other country in the world that would develop like Azerbaijan in economic terms. Large infrastructure projects have been implemented in our country, people's well-being has improved, and a solid foundation has been created for a further development of the Republic,” he added.

