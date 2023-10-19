President: Pioneering restoration and reintegration in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur serve as an example of fruitful cooperation and partnership between state and private sector

President: Pioneering restoration and reintegration in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur serve as an example of fruitful cooperation and partnership between state and private sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The pioneering restoration and reintegration work carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur serve as an example of fruitful cooperation and partnership between the state and the private sector, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Rebuild Karabakh" held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“I invite the exhibition participants, as far-sighted and pioneering businesses and entrepreneurs, to take advantage of the opportunities created by our state for the innovative development of the liberated territories, and to unite their business ideas around a common goal. I am confident that the "Rebuild Karabakh" Exhibition will provide a favorable platform for the successful implementation of beneficial initiatives in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, as well as for establishing new business connections,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az