President Poroshenko awards Azerbaijani officer of Ukrainian National Guard

Officer Israfilov told APA that despite the fact that the president had signed the order in December 2016, it was not until yesterday that he was actually presented with the medal for participation in anti-terrorist operations.

The officer noted that this is an assessment given by Ukraine’s leadership to those who fight against terrorism in the country.

“I regard this award as an assessment given to all Azerbaijanis fighting for Ukraine, in general for the merits of all my fellow warriors. This award is of great importance to me,” he added.

Israfilov, who is originally from Azerbaijan’s Shaki district, has been living in Ukraine since 1999.

He has been awarded several times by Ukraine’s authorities.

