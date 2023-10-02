President: Prolongation of Azerbaijan’s Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship reflects broad international support to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan participates as an active member of the international community in numerous political, economic, regional development projects,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, News.Az reports.

“We, for the fourth year, are chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, the second after the United Nations international institution, and we've been entrusted the honor to chair this institution by unanimous decision of 120 countries. So, this really reflects the broad international support to Azerbaijan,” the head of state noted.

News.Az