President Putin is in good health, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's health is fine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

"Everything is fine, he is in good health," Peskov noted.

The spokesman said that Ukrainian, American and British information 'specialists' have been throwing in various fakes about the president's health in recent months.

"These are nothing but fakes, we assure," Peskov added.

