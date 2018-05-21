President: Relations with Serbia will rise to a new level

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to Serbian President's visit to Baku."

According to Oxu.Az, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Alexander Vucic.

He noted that the relations between the two countries are developing:

"Our relations are developing very successfully. We are friends and strategic partners. The successes achieved in recent years give grounds to say that the Serbian-Azerbaijani ties will continue to develop successfully after this.

"I am confident that the visit will be very successful and will contribute to development of Serbian-Azerbaijani relations, and the agreements reached will further strengthen our future cooperation. "

According to the head of state, in the future, the two countries can cooperate more actively in energy and transport:

"We have ideas in connection with these issues. In this case, our relations will rise to a new level. In a word, we adhere to a unified approach to the development of our relations, which have a great future. Serbia is a friendly country for us. "

News.Az

