President reviews new Tufan type border patrol ship
President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev visited the Coast Guard Construction and Repair Center of the State Border Service.
The head of state reviewed the newly constructed Tufan-type border guard ship and took part in the laying of a new same type patrol boat, Fineko/abc.az reports.
News.Az