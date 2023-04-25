President Rumen Radev: Azerbaijan-Bulgaria cooperation has developed very successfully in the last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I can say that today's success is largely due to reliable and long-term strategic cooperation between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan,” said President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev as he addressed a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” in Sofia, News.Az reports.

“I would like to express my gratitude to President Aliyev for accepting my suggestion to participate in today's event as a special guest. The Azerbaijan-Bulgaria cooperation has developed very successfully in the last year and is now at a new level,” the President of Bulgaria underlined.

News.Az