President signs law on establishment of 'Bravery' Order

"Bravery" (Rashadat) order of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been established.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the law "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in regard with establishment of "Bravery" (Rashadat) order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that according to the document, "Bravery" (Rashadat) order of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been established.

In addition, "Statute of the "Bravery" Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was ratified and "The Description of "Bravery" order of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved.

