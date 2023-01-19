President: Soon there will be the inauguration of the free zone in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Soon there will be the inauguration of the free zone in Baku, which is just next door to the seaport. We hope that these free zone will be a place of manufacturing and the place where companies will find itself appropriate to invest,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a plenary meeting on “Eurasia’s Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.az reports.

“Improvement of business climate, of course, is one of the main factors of success. Because all the countries in the world, even the most developed, they need additional investments,” the head of state noted.

News.az

News.Az