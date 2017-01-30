President: Strong business sector created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has created the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support with the aim of allocating loans to entrepreneurs.

A strong business sector has been created in Azerbaijan, the country’s President Ilham Aliyev told a conference dedicated to the results of third year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of Azerbaijani districts in 2014-2018".



The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has created the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support with the aim of allocating loans to entrepreneurs.



“Today, a number of countries are benefiting from our experiences. Infrastructure projects and social projects for business support are being implemented successfully within a single program,” President Aliyev said.



He pointed out that the main goal is to strengthen the independence of Azerbaijan and achieve sustainable development of the country.



“We want the Azerbaijani people to live in better conditions. Pensions, allowances and salaries are increased in this regard,” the president added.



Ilham Aliyev recalled that more than 300 schools have been built and reconstructed in Azerbaijan since 2003.



“During this period, over 10 theatre buildings, 20 museums have been reconstructed. The construction of Olympic sports complexes are continuing in the country. A large amount of funds will be allocated from this year’s budget for the establishment of social infrastructure,” he added.



The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has already become a country with a cosmic industry.



“We have launched two satellites into the orbit. Well-built cosmic industry is a great source of income. Incomes will surpass the funds allocated to the launch of satellites,” President Aliyev said.

