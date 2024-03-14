Yandex metrika counter

President: The famous slogan articulated by Armenian Prime Minister that “Karabakh is Armenia” was too ambitious for a country

“The famous slogan articulated by Armenian Prime Minister that “Karabakh is Armenia”, first it's an absolute violation of international law, and second, it was too ambitious for a country,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, News.Az reports. 

“They thought that they could keep our lands forever. So, we had to teach them a lesson in 2020, September, November,” the head of state noted.


