President: ‘The Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process’ to contribute to Afghanistan’s development

"Azerbaijan sees ‘The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process’ as an important process of dialogue and cooperation."

This process will contribute to the development of Afghanistan,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated this during his speech at the ministerial conference "Security and Economic Relations in the Heart of Asia Region", held within the framework of the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process", APA reports.



The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has contributed to the development of Afghanistan.



"International recognition of borders and their protection is the main condition for security in the region and a factor that ensures global security. This is also the basis of the ‘The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process’ and has been reflected in the statement of the ministers,” he said.

