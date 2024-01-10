President: The year 2003 was the most crucial moment of our independent history

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The history of the last 20 years is obvious, and the key issue here is that the people of Azerbaijan made the right choice back in 2003,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels.

“Because I believe that the year 2003 was the most crucial moment of our independent history. Because at that time, the conceptual approach to the future of our country had fully justified itself, i.e. Heydar Aliyev's policy was continued. If history had taken in a different turn, it is hard to say what misfortunes and tragedies our nation and state could have faced,” the head of state emphasized

News.az

News.Az