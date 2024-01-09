President: This visit would cement Azerbaijan-UAE strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Two more important documents were signed last month in Baku. One of them was inked between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan with respect to the creation of the Joint Investment Fund with a financial capacity of one billion dollars. The second noteworthy document pertains to the information and communication sector,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at an expanded meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing the great successes achieved by the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the head of state expressed confidence that his visit to Azerbaijan would further cement the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance friendly and brotherly relations between the two peoples.

