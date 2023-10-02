President: Throughout the centuries, Azerbaijan had a multicultural, multiethnic and multiconfessional society

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Throughout the centuries, Azerbaijan had a multicultural, multiethnic and multiconfessional society. Now during more than 30 years of independence, we have strengthened this factor of our life,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, News.Az reports.

“We consider it as an important factor of stability, predictability, and the peaceful coexistence between representatives of all ethnic groups and representatives of all confessions in Azerbaijan. We really live like in one family,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az