President: Today, Azerbaijan is one of handful of countries in world with completely independent policy

“We have achieved economic development, we have achieved economic independence, and today we are not dependent on anyone economically and, of course, politically. A strong economy has allowed us the opportunity to pursue our policy independently at the political level,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, News.Az reports.

“Today, Azerbaijan is one of a handful of countries in the world with a completely independent policy, a policy that is based only and only on the interests and determination of the Azerbaijani people,” the head of state added.

