President: Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 15 percent last year
- 16 Mar 2024 12:51
“Our trade turnover is also on the rise, nearing 900 million dollars, with an increase of about 15 percent last year,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.
"Thanks to the well-thought-out reform policy of the Georgian government, a favorable investment climate has been created in Georgia. Azerbaijani investors have invested 3.4 billion dollars in the Georgian economy. Of course, the main reason for this is the presence of a good investment climate," the head of state added.