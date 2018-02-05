President: Trade unions should focus on employees' rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the participants of the 5th Congress of the Azerbaijani Trade Unions Confederation (AHIK).

President's Aide for Social and Political Affairs read the congratulatory letter at the congress.

The Head of State noted that trade unions have passed a great way of development during the years of independence: "The Trade Unions Confederation of Azerbaijan plays a major role in protecting the social rights of citizens, and the government appreciates the role of trade unions in the regulation of labor rights and the solution of social issues. Conditions have been created for the trade unions to build their work in line with modern requirements"

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the work done has led to the reduction of poverty and unemployment: "As a result of the reforms, the non-oil sector is increasing year by year, and many jobs are created.The achieved successes increase the role of public unions in terms of protection of the social rights of the population and the increase of public solidarity, unions. Trade unions should expand their activities in various organizations and keep protection of employees'rights in spotlight of their attention and I believe that this congress will make a significant contribution to the activity of trade unions."

News.Az

