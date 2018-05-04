President: Transparency should be ensured in social field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Socio-economic development of our country is positive. We are pleased with the indicators of three months, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the ceremony marking the completion of the project on the reconstruction of drinking water supply systems and establishment of sewage network in the city of Khizi and Altiaghaj settlement.

‘A few days later, outcomes of four months will be released. I’m sure that we’ll not only keep the dynamics, but also increase it. All duties lying ahead are successfully fulfilled. As for solution of social issues, a number of social projects have been implemented so far. Implementation of these projects will continue and transparency should be ensured in all social fields. This is the demand of the new period. I’m sure it will be ensured and social justice should be established’, he added.

News.Az

News.Az