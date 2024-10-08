President: Unanimous decision to hold COP29 in Baku - sign of respect of entire world community for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unanimous decision of about 200 countries to hold the COP29 in Baku is a sign of respect of the entire world community for Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the limited format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council, News.Az reports.

“In a month's time, Baku will be hosting the largest international event, the COP29 climate conference. We view the unanimous decision of about 200 countries to hold the conference in Baku as a sign of respect of the entire world community for Azerbaijan,” noted the head of state.

News.Az