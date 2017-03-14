President urges foreign companies to avoid illegal activities in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The illegal activities of some foreign companies in the occupied Azerbaijani territories are unacceptable, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

At his meeting with members of the business council of Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) in Paris March 14, President Aliyev expressed concerned over the illegal activities of some European, including French companies in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



“I would like to express my concern over the illegal activities of some European, including French companies in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts. Because not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but also seven districts adjacent to this region are under occupation,” said the president.



The illegal activities of some foreign companies in the occupied Azerbaijani territories are unacceptable and mean a violation of international law and Azerbaijan’s laws, he stressed.



Azerbaijan continues taking serious steps to raise this issue at the international level, said President Aliyev, urging foreign companies to refrain from illegal activities in the occupied Azerbaijani lands.



“This activity will not bring much income, but can cause many difficulties. This does not correspond to very good and friendly relations between our countries. I understand that those companies are working at their own risk, whereas I consider it my duty to urge them to refrain from such activities,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az