President: Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue

"Uzbekistan supports the fair position of Azerbaijan in the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

As reported by Oxu.Az, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said this at a meeting with the delegation led by the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikh ul-Islam haji Allahshukyur Pashazadeh.

The head of state stressed that official Tashkent's position on the Karabakh conflict is unchanged:

"Uzbekistan sees the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the unambiguous implementation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council."

