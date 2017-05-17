President visits WorldFood Azerbaijan and CaspianAgro 2017 exhibitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has today visited the 23rd WorldFood Azerbaijan 2017 and 11th CaspianAgro 2017 exhibitions at Baku Expo Center.

Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov gave detailed information to the president about the exhibitions.

Ministry of Agriculture has been supporting “WorldFood Azerbaijan” and “CaspianAgro” exhibitions for long years. This year, the CaspianAgro exhibition is supported by UN FAO for the first time. The exhibitions are also supported by AZPROMO, Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation. Organizers are Iteca Caspian and Caspian Event Organisers (CEO).

The exhibitions are being attended by 331 companies from 28 countries, of which 70% are foreign exponents, 30% - local participants.

News.Az

News.Az