President: We are grateful to Lithuania for its efforts to develop European Union-Azerbaijan relations

“The European Union-Azerbaijan relations also played an important role in our bilateral cooperation with Lithuania, and we are grateful to Lithuania for its efforts to develop these relations,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

Recalling that the European Commission and Azerbaijan had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership in the field of energy in Baku in May last year, two months after the visit of the President of Lithuania to Azerbaijan, the head of state stressed that this memorandum was being successfully implemented. “Very serious steps are being taken regarding the transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas to European markets. The volume of exported gas increases year after year and will continue to increase,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

