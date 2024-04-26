President: We do not only need to organize COP29 well but also to deliver good results

“We do not only need to organize COP29 well but also to deliver good results,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the High-Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.

“I think that Azerbaijan's international connections and active involvement in different international organizations will allow us to build bridges or strengthen bridges, and solidarity between the countries of different continents,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az