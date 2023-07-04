President: We highly appreciate efforts by US in normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Presently, a favorable environment has emerged for ushering in lasting peace in the South Caucasus. We highly appreciate the efforts by the U.S. in normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the process of preparing the peace agreement based on the norms and principles of international law,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of the United States of America Joseph Biden on the occasion of the national holiday of the U.S. – Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“Today, we are determined to capitalize on the substantial potential of joint activity across a number of domains and further expand our ties with the U.S. I am confident that we will continue our consistent efforts to develop and solidify the Azerbaijan-U.S. partnership, stemming from mutual trust and support, in line with the interests of our states and for the sake of prosperity of our peoples,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

News.Az