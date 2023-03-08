President: We hope that Armenia will positively respond to our comments on proposal of peace agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today I also informed Mr. President about the situation in the Southern Caucasus, especially with respect to normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We hope that Armenia will positively respond to our comments on the proposal of peace agreement,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Latvia Egils Levits, News.az reports.

“We have delivered a while ago our proposal, which is based on the norms and principles of international law. We received comments from Armenia. We sent our comments to their comments. So, it is in the process,” the head of state added.

News.Az