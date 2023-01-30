President: We hope to see Hungarian companies participating in reconstruction of Karabakh area

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Now energy resources of Azerbaijan are more needed in Europe than before. And we are ready to increase our supplies and, of course, we want to start cooperation with friendly countries. And today we will sign corresponding MoU, which will open the door for long-lasting cooperation in the energy area,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in Budapest, News.az reports.

“But, of course, not only, because we cooperated in the area of education, culture. We hope to see Hungarian companies participating in reconstruction of Karabakh area. We discussed today with Mr. Prime Minister this and other issues. And also I would like to use this opportunity to invite Mr. Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan whenever it is convenient for you and to continue our active dialogue,” the head of state added.

News.Az