President: We never wanted war, and we don't want it today either

“We never wanted war, and we don't want it today either. We don't need war, we needed our lands back,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha.

“The activities of the Minsk Group in 28 years were aimed against the people of Azerbaijan. Their false promises and inaction were not accidental. They did not want to solve the problem. They promised these lands to the Armenians,” the head of state added.

