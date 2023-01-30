President: We plan to double our gas supply, perhaps even more than double

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our successful policy and joint steps in recent years have created a very strong foundation for cooperation in the field of energy today,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made joint press statement with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in Budapest, News.az reports.

“Prime Minister has recalled that great work was done on the NABUCCO project. However, the NABUCCO project was not implemented because the financial sources had not been identified. Nevertheless, Azerbaijan worked hard to deliver its gas resources to European markets and, as a result, the Southern Gas Corridor was implemented two years ago. This is very modern energy infrastructure, its length is 3,500 kilometers, and Azerbaijan has been delivering its natural gas resources to the European Union for two years now,” the head of state noted.

“According to the document we signed with the European Commission last year, we plan to double our gas supply, perhaps even more than double. The resources to do that are available, and so are political will and contacts with our partners,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

