President: We succeeded in having all the documents and resolutions we needed to adopt at the international level

“Today, Azerbaijan has become an important country for Europe. We are a strategic partner with a third of the European Union member states – with nine countries. So, our international positions are quite strong,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“We succeeded in having all the documents and resolutions we needed to adopt at the international level, which played a role in the successful conduct of the Second Karabakh War because we proved the truth. We aimed to prove the truth, and we succeeded – that this is our land. The land I am standing on is the land of Azerbaijan. We have created this legal and political framework thanks to our hard work in international organizations,” the head of state noted.

News.Az