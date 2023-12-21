President: We, the glorious Azerbaijani Army, have proven to the world that it is us - the Azerbaijani nation - who are the true owners of these lands

Unfortunately, over the course of thirty years, separatists had established a foothold in the city of Khankendi, turning it into a symbol of separatism, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the audience before the start of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi Stadium, News.Az reports.

The head of our state stated: “For thirty years, Armenia, which occupied our lands, believed it could make its presence permanent. We, the glorious Azerbaijani Army, have proven to them and the whole world that this is our historical and ancestral land, the true owners of these lands are us - the Azerbaijani people. We had to return here, and we have returned.”

News.Az