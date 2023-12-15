President: We will perfectly conduct the COP29 international conference and that it will be yet another great success for our country and people

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I believe that COP29 is one of the most prestigious international events in the world. From the point of view of the number of countries represented, it is no inferior to the UN General Assembly. Therefore, we should immediately start all preparatory work. We don't have too much time – less than 11 months,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting regarding the hosting of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in Azerbaijan next year, News.Az reports.

“I have no doubt that we will perfectly conduct the COP29 international conference and that it will be yet another great success for our country and people. At the same time, Azerbaijan will assert itself in this field as an oil and gas country and everyone in the world will see again that our agenda is related to green energy. The creation of green energy and the transportation of green energy to world markets are currently the priorities of our energy policy. This is a reality and the whole world will see it again,” the head of state noted.

News.Az