President: Western journalists tried to present Azerbaijan as an aggressor during the Patriotic War

“I had numerous interviews during the 44 days of the Patriotic War, mainly with journalists from the West. Majority of them were very aggressive and they were trying to present Azerbaijan as an aggressor,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

“While we were liberating our territories, we were fighting for our territorial integrity, we did not step on the territory of other country. We were just eliminating the 30-year consequences of occupation and ethnic cleansing, which we were facing,” the head of state said, adding the western journalists tried to present Azerbaijan as an aggressor, so that was absolutely unacceptable, and once again demonstrates the bias and unbalanced and anti-Azerbaijani approach of the Western media.

